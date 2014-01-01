 

BeyondCorp: A New Approach to Enterprise Security

Venue

;login:, vol. Vol. 39, No. 6 (2014), pp. 6-11

Publication Year

2014

Authors

,

BibTeX

   Abstract

Virtually every company today uses firewalls to enforce perimeter security. However, this security model is problematic because, when that perimeter is breached, an attacker has relatively easy access to a company’s privileged intranet. As companies adopt mobile and cloud technologies, the perimeter is becoming increasingly difficult to enforce. Google is taking a different approach to network security. We are removing the requirement for a privileged intranet and moving our corporate applications to the Internet.