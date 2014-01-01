BeyondCorp: A New Approach to Enterprise Security

Virtually every company today uses firewalls to enforce perimeter security.
However, this security model is problematic because, when that perimeter is
breached, an attacker has relatively easy access to a company’s privileged
intranet. As companies adopt mobile and cloud technologies, the perimeter is
becoming increasingly difficult to enforce. Google is taking a different approach
to network security. We are removing the requirement for a privileged intranet and
moving our corporate applications to the Internet.